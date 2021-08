Kathy Griffin is in recovery, after undergoing surgery for lung cancer. Griffin revealed on Monday morning that she has been diagnosed with stage one lung cancer and would be undergoing surgery to have her left lung removed. Shortly following her personal announcement, a representative for Griffin told Variety on Monday afternoon that the comedian is out of surgery, which went well and as planned, and that she is resting. “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never...