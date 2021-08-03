Cancel
Portland, OR

Harper Houf Peterson Righellis hires Sundstrom

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 5 days ago

Mitchell Sundstrom has joined Harper Houf Peterson Righellis as a structural designer in the Portland office. He recently received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Oregon State University. He also has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Montana State University. Sundstrom has more than six years of experience serving in the U.S. Army as a logistics officer providing support to the 82nd Airborne Division and 7th Special Forces Group.

djcoregon.com

