Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

TTEC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Associated Press
ABQJournal
 2 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $47.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.27 per share. The results topped Wall Street...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ttec#Snapshot#Ttec Holdings Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
modernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Spectrum Brands Holdings Earnings Preview

On Friday, August 06, Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $22.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.
modernreaders.com

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $562.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post $562.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $569.10 million. Splunk posted sales of $491.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.53 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Seagen reported earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Cut by Oppenheimer

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Expert Ratings For NXP Semiconductors

Analysts have provided the following ratings for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 14 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for NXP Semiconductors evaluate the company at an average price target of $228.21 with a high of $245.00 and a low of $210.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.920 EPS. Shares of RPT...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy