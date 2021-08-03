ERAU Chancellor Ranks Among ‘Most Influential Women in Arizona’
Anette Karlsson begins third year leading the aeronautical university. Anette Karlsson arrived in Prescott on Aug. 1, 2019, as chancellor of the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) Prescott campus. She pledged a university education that was personal, student-focused and totally immersive. She also emphasized the continuation of rigorous learning experiences that had positive educational and economic impacts on Arizona and the nation.www.quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
