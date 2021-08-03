Cancel
Salem, OR

Harper Houf Peterson Righellis adds Mosher

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 5 days ago

Ryan Mosher has joined Harper Houf Peterson Righellis as a project manager in the Salem office. He has extensive experience within the Salem area, providing civil engineering services for numerous projects, including commercial, industrial, educational, institutional and residential development. Mosher’s work also has encompassed public projects for the city of Salem, city of Keizer, city of Silverton, Mt. Angel/St. Helens/Woodburn/Salem-Keizer school districts, Oregon Department of Transportation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

