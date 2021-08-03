Cancel
Financial Reports

CompX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Associated Press
ABQJournal
 2 days ago

DALLAS — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.6 million. The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. The security products maker posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period. CompX shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year....

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

