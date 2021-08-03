Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Biden urges New York Gov. Cuomo to resign

swiowanewssource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should "resign," after an investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women in and out of state government. It's a high-profile condemnation from a onetime close ally. (Aug. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Sara A. Carter

Scarborough says ‘there are no Democratic defenders, it seems, of Andrew Cuomo’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough slammed the New York Governor Thursday saying “there are no Democratic defenders, it seems, of Andrew Cuomo.” The remarks come on the heels of a DOJ inspector general report providing evidence of Cuomo’s behavior and numerous accusations of sexual harassment. New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed earlier this week that he made inappropriate comments to several state employees. There were also confirmed instances of him engaging in nonconsensual touching.
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
PoliticsDecider

Bill Maher Says Time’s Up For “Sleazy” NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

Last night on Real Time with Bill Maher, the HBO host echoed the sentiments of Democratic leadership that time’s up for NY Governor Andrew Cuomo after New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded her sexual misconduct investigation and found probable cause. During his opening monologue on Friday night, Maher said...
Tappan, NYNews 12

‘Remove the stain’: Lawmaker wants Cuomo name removed from bridge

Fallout over the allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees is once again sparking the debate over whether to change the name of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee Bridge. Assemblyman Mike Lawler (R-97) is proposing new legislation...
Politicswamc.org

Gov. Cuomo To Cooperate With Impeachment Probe Next Week

As extraordinary as the last few days have been in New York state politics, next week is shaping up to be crucial as embattled third-term Governor Andrew Cuomo tries to hold on. With at least four local prosecutors now looking into attorney general Tish James’ findings — that Cuomo sexually...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
EntertainmentPosted by
Fox News

Concha torches Chris Cuomo: 'Resign from CNN and go work for the Democratic Party'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, and torched CNN for not taking anchor Chris Cuomo off the air. The New York Attorney general found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser. The CNN star himself was also swept up in the AG's report, which revealed that he took part in drafting a response for the governor to the allegations against him on Feb. 28.
New York City, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s the One Reason Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Can Not Survive

It's all over for Governor Andrew Cuomo and what a fall from grace. Last year at this time New York's Governor was enjoying approval ratings in the upper 70s and 80s. He was America's star governor during the pandemic. Ten-months ago he released a celebratory book touting defeat of COVID-19, even though the worst was yet to come in the winter. Now, the son of Mario is up against a wall after creepy allegations of sexual impropriety.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Stefanik calls for Cuomo to be arrested

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be arrested after an investigation found the governor had harassed multiple women. In a statement, Stefanik also said President Biden should call for the governor’s resignation. “No one is above the law and today...
New York City, NYKABC

NY AG: Cuomo Will Not Face Criminal Charges. Huh? Imagine If Cuomo’s Name Was Trump…

(New York, NY) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face any criminal charges at this point after a report found he sexually harassed several state employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of a five-month investigation into charges from women that Cuomo created a sexually hostile work environment and made unwanted advances. She said the charges are of a civil nature, not criminal. However, investigator Anne Clark added other state prosecutors may choose to turn the case into a criminal matter at a future date. The reports cites numerous women, including current and former state employees, who claim the Democratic governor touched their “intimate body parts” and made unwanted advances. In one instance, a staffer said Cuomo reached under her blouse and touched her breasts. A female state trooper assigned to protect Cuomo said the Governor sexually harassed her. James said she has proof that Cuomo’s office intimidated witnesses and created a “toxic work environment” based upon 74-thousand pieces of evidence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy