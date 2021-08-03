Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Harper Houf Peterson Righellis hires Roberts

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 10 days ago

James Roberts has joined Harper Houf Peterson Righellis as a civil designer in the Portland office. He recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Oregon Institute of Technology. Roberts has a few years of experience working as a structural and civil engineer in training for a previous firm. His experience includes: private residential construction; municipal water and transportation development; sustainability and infrastructure design; and advanced reinforced concrete design.

djcoregon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Civil Engineering#Djc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy