Portland, OR

Williams joins Otak in regional director role

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 10 days ago

Otak Inc. has hired Millicent Williams as regional director for Oregon/Southwest Washington, with a focus on the public sector. She formerly served as deputy director at the Portland Bureau of Transportation. With more than 20 years of experience working in the public sector at all levels, Williams brings a fresh perspective to Otak. She formally started a career in public service in Washington, D.C., and has since become an innovative problem-solver while working in a broad spectrum of disciplines. In Oregon, transportation has been her focus. Williams has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, management and operations from Florida A&M University.

