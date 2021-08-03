VIDEO: Walter Reynolds

The Rev. Gary David Steber peacefully entered the nearer presence of the Lord on July 23, 2021. Gary was born in Mobile, AL on January 29, 1937. He graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile, AL and then entered The University of the South at Sewanee, TN. After serving in the Air Force, Gary went to Yale University for a Masters in Forestry and worked in the forest industry in Alabama and TN and then for the US Forest Service. Gary was called to ministry and attended seminary at The University of the South and served as a minister of various Episcopal Churches in Alabama and North Carolina and retired from St. Alban's Episcopal Church in 2002 in Davidson, NC. He particularly enjoyed the process of growing and building St. Alban's parish. Gary was a pioneer and true renaissance man, serving many roles and building a loving, inclusive community everywhere he went. He never met a stranger and embraced his many talents and interests, from paper boy to fighter pilot to minister to home inspector to incredible father and husband. He had a life-long love of the outdoors, having hiked half of the Appalachian Trail and able to identify all native trees. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Linda, Davidson, NC; four children, Laurie (Dan Gitomer), Rome, GA, Alison (Andrew) Foster, Roswell, GA, David (Kate), Durham, NC and Rachel (Chris Rempert), Washington, D.C.; along with four grandchildren, Nicholas and William Foster, Adrienne and Jack Steber. He is predeceased by his parents, David Nelson and Sydney Cherry Barnes Steber and brother, Alan Barnes Steber. The family would like to thank Michelle Cherry, Bayada Home Health, The Spires at Berry College, Neil Coleman, his Aussie mate; and the number of people who continued to visit; for their loving care over the past 9 years. A memorial service will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Davidson, NC on Saturday, August 7 at 4pm. The family will greet guests afterwards in the narthex. Please wear a mask. The service will be streamed. https://www.facebook.com/StAlbansDavidson https://www.youtube.com/c/StAlbans EpiscopalDavidson Gifts may be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church, www.stalbansdavidson.org, The University of the South General Scholarship Fund, https://new.sewanee.edu, or The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, https://appalachiantrail.org.