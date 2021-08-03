The Olympics’ best tweets (so far)

When Vitalina Batsarashkina, an Olympian Russian air pistol sharpshooter, adopted what appeared to be a unique stance during a shooting event, men couldn't resist but weigh in with their opinion. Yes, you heard that right. Mediocre men sitting at home mansplained an Olympian sharpshooter on how to hold a gun. Athletes prepare for the Olympics all their lives and Batsarashkina, like many other athletes, zeroed in on the most optimum pose and style while shooting to exact the best out of her game but, no, men have to step in and tell her what to do. If the men hadn't already embarrassed themselves by inserting themselves into a conversation about her stance, Batsarashkina went on to win two gold medals during the Tokyo games for the 25-meter pistol and the 10-meter pistol events. She also clinched silver along with Artem Chernousov for the 10-meter mixed team event.