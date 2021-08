A huge new Grand Theft Auto rumor may actually be true. This week, we relayed word of a rumor claiming that Rockstar Games was working on remakes of GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA 3, also known as the GTA Trilogy. This rumor hasn't been substantiated in any major way, but it does have new evidence that suggests there's something to the claim. During its recent earnings call, Take-Two Interactive -- the parent company of Rockstar Games -- revealed it has three unannounced "new iterations of previously released titles," which is to say remasters or remakes, releasing in the 2022 financial year, or in other words, before March 31, 2022.