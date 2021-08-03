Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Real or hoax? Link to Republican company, leaders' silence fuel doubts about authenticity of Dallas 'college pledge'

By Daniel Dale
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The story was perfect outrage fodder for right-wing media outlets like Fox News, The Federalist, Breitbart News, The Daily Wire and The Daily Mail.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

599K+
Followers
89K+
Post
501M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Dallas, TX
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Conservative Media#Hoax#Republican#Fox News#Federalist#Breitbart News#The Daily Wire#The Daily Mail#The Dallas Observer#Harvard University#The Dallas Justice Now#Antifascists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
POTUSCNN

The full picture of Trump's attempted coup is only starting to emerge

(CNN) President Donald Trump -- back in the final days of his presidency -- didn't exactly make a secret of his effort to overturn the election he'd just lost and so it's very easy to get tired of thinking about it, now that he's out of office and his official powers have been clipped.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Even businesses are trying to thwart the Republican death cult

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) lives up to his reputation as a purveyor of covid-19 disinformation. Having already suggested that we shouldn’t care if the unvaccinated get shots, he now insists there should be no vaccine mandate “unless there’s some incredibly deadly disease.” The fact of more than 600,000 dead Americans does not impress him.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

#StayWoke Black Dallas…Don’t be Fools for Fake News

A group claiming to be a local Black Lives Matter organization called Dallas Justice Now made national and international news last month after sending a petition to white parents in the wealthy enclave of Highland Park urging them to not send their children to top tier colleges to make more room for Black students.
CollegesWashington Examiner

College Republicans’ split could affect the midterm elections

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, the College Republican National Committee must begin to coordinate election efforts, even as the group continues to bleed members. Some may argue that the CRNC’s split will decentralize campaign efforts in key congressional races. There are certainly reasons to believe that the CRNC drama will negatively affect Republican organizing efforts in 2022. During the 2020 election cycle, the CRNC recruited hundreds of students as part of its "Volunteer Strike Force.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Indy100

Republican spreads conspiracy theory on Fox about immigrants ‘replacing us’

A Republican politician appeared to support the racist ‘great replacement theory’ about immigrants ‘replacing’ the indigenous population of America. In an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Mexican immigrants travelling to the country amid rising Covid-19 cases and low job numbers did nothing to represent “traditional, classic Americans.”
Collegestheohiostar.com

Commentary: The Collapse of the College Republicans

It’s easy to dismiss happenings within the College Republicans organization as trivial college drama and beneath the notice of serious political observers. But the surprising amount of mainstream media coverage of the latest CR debacle is justified, as one of the top “conservative” student groups in the country reaches an existential crossroads.
POTUSWashington Post

'Did Donald Trump lose?’: A revealing Fox News interview leads to a challenging question for its host

It is an accomplishment to be a Fox News host who is notably more supportive of Donald Trump than his peers, but it’s an accomplishment that Pete Hegseth has attained. During Trump’s presidency, Hegseth was reported to speak with Trump regularly, advocating for a presidential pardon for several service members who were accused or convicted of war crimes, advocacy Trump heeded. Hegseth, who conducted an on-air interview with Trump that overlapped with a campaign rally for the then-president, was at one point rumored to be in the mix for a Cabinet position.
Texas StateArkansas Online

Texas Republican sworn into House, pledges ‘quiet professionalism’

WASHINGTON — Texas Republican Jake Ellzey was sworn into the House Friday, days after winning a special election in which he defeated his predecessor’s widow, who was backed by former President Donald Trump. Ellzey managed a come-from-behind victory Tuesday over Republican Susan Wright, widow of Rep. Ron Wright. “I believe...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats’ defense of voting rights isn’t shameless. But Republicans’ silence is shameful.

Can’t believe I’m going to share this story to get into a considered opinion on voting rights, but . . . here goes. Back in the day, when you had to go to a store to rent movies on VHS tapes, a certain hormonal teen approached the counter with four or so G-rated titles. As I handed them to the clerk, I prayed he would make no mention of the racy movie mingled with them.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

‘Occupy’ leader claims police ‘dragged’ him out of Kevin McCarthy presser for asking about Capitol riot commission

Grant Stern, a Florida radio broadcaster and the executive editor of the progressive political organisation Occupy Democrats, tweeted out a video he says shows that he was removed by four police officers for asking House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about why he opposed the 6 January Commission. “I tried to ask @GOPLeader McCarthy a question after he decried Cuban police pickup up (sic) people in the streets,” Mr Stern tweeted. “Why does he oppose the bipartisan #January6thCommission? A Congressional staffer had four cops pick me up and drag me from the room. I still asked the question.”Matt Sparks,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy