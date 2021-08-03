Cancel
Video Games

Halo Infinite: PC Tech Preview Impressions

By Clement Goh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite is shaping up to be a decent return to PC. Ahead of time, its early tech preview let insiders finally play a bit of 2021’s hotly anticipated shooter. But there was also much transparency for 343 Industries. Showing off the unfinished Multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite would be a large step for PC players, left considerably in the dark after delays. This improved with a transparent roadmap, including that early preview made available in July 2021.

