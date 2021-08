This Pokémon UNITE Greninja build guide is here to break down its basic stats, as well as the best moves and items for the ranged Attacker. Greninja is a Pokémon that focuses on ranged damage and mobility by using smokescreens and illusory copies of itself to hide and keep it at a distance from enemies. As an expert difficulty Pokémon, the skill floor for Greninja is high, but well worth it for those who not only have the patience of daily logging 14 days to unlock it, but also take the time to main it.