Is New World Coming to PlayStation?

A Marvel's Avengers free weekend is coming up on PlayStation, PC, and Stadia this month, giving players a chance to try out its newly revised matchmaking system. The Marvel's Avengers free weekend will run from July 29 to August 1. That means it's going live just in time to try out the new ability to run with duplicates of the same hero in the same party; the option first debuted in April's limited-time Tachyon Anomaly event, and it sounds like players enjoyed it so much that Square Enix has decided to just make that the new normal going forward. Yes, that means you can make an entire team of Hulks or Ms. Marvels or whoever else you want.