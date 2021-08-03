Cancel
Commander of the NC Department of The American Legion to attend SGT Colby Richmond Program

Cover picture for the articleJim Quinlan, was elected Commander of The American Legion Department of North Carolina at ceremonies in Raleigh on June 12, 2021. For 28 years, Commander Quinlan served as the National American Legion Baseball Director at the National Headquarters in Indianapolis, retiring in 2013. Prior to his duties at the national office, Quinlan served at the American Legion State Headquarters in Iowa. He successfully coordinated the election campaign for The American Legion's current National Commander, Bill Oxford, from Lenoir, NC.

