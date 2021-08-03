Florida Covid Hospital Rate Tops the Nation, Taking Up 22% of All In-Patient Beds; ICU Occupancy at 86%

Florida leads the nation in the percentage of inpatient hospital beds occupied by people with Covid-19, according to data posted Tuesday by the federal government. As of Monday, 11,863 inpatient beds in Florida were being used by Covid-19 patients, about 22 percent of all inpatient beds in the state, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data show. No other state had as high of a utilization rate. The number of in-patients at AdventHealth Palm Coast on Monday was 80, more than double the January peak. The number had fallen to 78 today. There have been deaths there as a result of covid, but not yet confirmed.