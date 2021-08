It's almost here! Korn will officially hit the road tomorrow, kicking off a summer co-headlining trek with Staind in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Aug. 5. The 28-date run will cross the country hitting major markets along the way before coming to an end in Dallas toward the end of September. In select cities, they'll also be joined by '68 and Fire From the Gods. You can see all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.