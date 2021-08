You can host your own hour like Eric. Sign up today right here!. My name is Eric Brown. I am 51 years old and a lifelong resident of the Quad Cities. I love Hard Rock because of the intensity of the music and there has always been an air of rebellion that comes with it. My favorite band is Metallica. It was the band that got me into metal. The best concert I have seen.....Any time I have seen Metallica! Hope to see ya soon! HORNS!