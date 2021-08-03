Horoscopes Aug. 3, 2021: Martha Stewart, don’t let anyone take advantage of you

When you think about astrological compatibility, it might be in terms of dating or sexual chemistry. In other words, usually, the short-term. But as it turns out, the stars also have plenty of advice to offer when it comes to long-term compatibility, and in particular the best zodiac pairs for marriage. And while short-term and long-term compatibility might share some common qualities — like whether or not your personality types work well together, along with emotional and sexual harmony — marriage compatibility takes additional factors into consideration. For example, for signs to be compatible for marriage, they need to have shared elements, like values, goals, and preferred lifestyle, since you'll be sharing a life together.