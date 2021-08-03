Cancel
Norwalk, OH

Nina W. (Knott) Prushinski

By Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNina W. (Knott) Prushinski, 78, residing in Greenwich, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, Aug. 3, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Nina was born on Jan. 17, 1943, in Birmingham, Ohio, to the late Edwin and Lillian (Zahner) Knott. Nina had a compassionate heart for children and enjoyed being the nursery nanny at Ripley Church. Although she wasn’t a sports fan, she attended every athletic event of her grandchildren that she could.

