This weekend, students of the Theater of Arts Discipline (TOAD) summer camp will perform “Beauty and the Beast” at the sold-out Evergreen Playhouse. “This is probably one of my favorite shows and I’ve been wanting to direct it because all the different pieces and the costumes and the gothic story behind it and, to me, it’s about a female whose strength is really the focus of the show,” said Rich Garrett, who co-founded TOAD with his wife, Kris.