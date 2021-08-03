Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgehampton, NY

2021 Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival

By Veronica Chumbi
Hamptons.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, August 7th, 2021 – Sunday, August 22nd, 2021. 2429 Montauk Highway, Main St, Bridgehampton, NY 11932. The much-loved Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival is back with in-person concerts this year, presenting 13 concerts in August. Most concerts take place at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, with others at the Parrish Art Museum and Channing Daughters Winery sculpture garden. Visit their website, bcmf.org, for ticket information and COVID protocols.

hamptons.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgehampton, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Alda
Person
Beethoven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculpture Garden#Chamber Music#The Parrish Art Museum#Covid#Beethoven Brahms#Bcmf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy