2021 Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival
Saturday, August 7th, 2021 – Sunday, August 22nd, 2021. 2429 Montauk Highway, Main St, Bridgehampton, NY 11932. The much-loved Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival is back with in-person concerts this year, presenting 13 concerts in August. Most concerts take place at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, with others at the Parrish Art Museum and Channing Daughters Winery sculpture garden. Visit their website, bcmf.org, for ticket information and COVID protocols.hamptons.com
