Years back, Lauren Bacall was standing on the Bay Street stage talking about her movie, “Murder on the Orient Express,” when she blurted out with Shakespearean emphasis, “Time that enemy of us all !” The audience seemed puzzled then slowly seemed to understand exactly what Bacall just said. As sixty-something folks the concept of time is on our minds more. How often do we all feel like Dorothy of the “Wizard of Oz” starring at the huge hourglass watching the sand descend from the top glass enclosure to the bottom one? As you get older time does become a more precious commodity. We are all on a personal clock.