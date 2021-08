Drought conditions continue to spread and worsen across the region, and StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler said that has been most pronounced in Minnesota. The drought, he said, was most intense in the late spring and early summer in North Dakota but has lessened in severity on the U.S. Drought Monitor since then. And it's not that conditions have improved in North Dakota but that the drought has caught up to normal dry late summer conditions, making the drought slightly less of an anomaly now.