When I heard that the Yakima Taco Fest was back on for 2021, my heart jumped for joy and my stomach did taco flips!. WHAT PEOPLE WANT TO KNOW ABOUT YAKIMA TACO FEST 2021. Lots of folks have questions about how the event is going to work during the time of COVID, so keep reading to find the answers to frequently asked questions about Yakima Taco Fest 2021!