VIDEO: SailGP Launches Foiling First Initiative

By Lydia Mullan
sailmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeaming up with the Bristol Yacht Club & East Bay Sailing Foundation and Melges Performance Sailboats, SailGP is introducing foiling to the next generation. Its Foiling First initiative is an athlete development program created to “advance diversity and inclusion in the sport as it builds the first-ever professional pathway to foiling in the US.” The program was facilitated by U.S. SailGP athletes Jimmy Spithill, Rome Kirby, Andrew Campbell and Cooper Dressler.

