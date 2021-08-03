VIDEO: SailGP Launches Foiling First Initiative

Technology is an essential component in leading a productive and connected life, but access to technology for those impacted by mental illness is often scarce. The Academy at Glengary provides workforce development that helps address this technology gap, but the pandemic put a spotlight on just how crucial digital literacy is on the job. In response, the Academy at Glengary has launched a $200,000 Gateway to the Future initiative to better prepare its members – adults on a journey to recover from serious mental illness – for the modern workplace.