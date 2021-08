Pick winners and losers. From playoff committees to BCS computers to smoke-filled room conference realignment schemes, pollsters (pre-BCS), TV bean counters, TV talking heads, etc. While it can offer a freaky side show, it is no way to run an athletic system for such a glorious game. Remember when TCU was ranked 3rd in 2014 in the phony CFP Poll (which they had a show for every week of course). They go into Ames, and win 55-3 and gets bounced TWO spots. Seriously, if they were Texas and not Texas Christian, do you think that would have happened?