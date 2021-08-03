Psychological Rights: A New Concept in Mental Health

Lockdowns, restrictions and the global pandemic have all taken their toll on our mental health. Dubai-based psychologist Dr Saliha Afridi encourages men to speak up. As men, we really seem to struggle when it comes to our mental health. Figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) show that men are three times more likely to commit suicide than women in certain countries around the world, with only a small handful demonstrating a higher rate among women. Do we not seek help or talk about our problems enough? The recent pandemic has added uncertainty and a variety of restrictions to the mix, so how has this affected our mindset? Dr Saliha Afridi is a clinical psychologist, who has spent the last 12 years working in the UAE, and is the founder and managing director of The LightHouse Arabia in Dubai, which opened in 2011. A community mental health and wellness clinic, it offers a range of psychological and psychiatric care, as well as courses and workshops. Here she talks about mental health among men in the time of a global pandemic.