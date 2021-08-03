The mother and sister of a Winston-Salem homicide victim face charges in the man's death
The mother and sister of a Winston-Salem homicide victim face charges in connection with the man’s death last year, authorities said. Sandra Oliver Hawks, 69, and Crystal Dawn Hawks, 47, both of Dacian Street in Winston-Salem were each charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a disabled adult by failing to provide care, causing serious injury, Winston-Salem police said.journalnow.com
Comments / 0