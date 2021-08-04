The Delta variant: another hurdle for CT downtown businesses

Mike Pitocco, the general manager at Trumbull Kitchen in downtown Hartford had been upbeat about the improving business at the popular restaurant he oversees during the past few months.

The COVID-19 Delta variant has thrown another curve at Pitocco and for so many businesses in Downtown Hartford.

With word that Travelers and Aetna have decided to hold on bringing their workforce back to downtown Hartford, it means thousands of businessmen and women, who might normally come to a downtown restaurant will, for the most part, still be working remotely.

Pitocco said, “we’ve been looking forward to Labor Day when a lot of the companies said they were coming back and now that looks like that’s on hold for at least a month, maybe more.”

Pitocco, who was tending to a decent Tuesday lunch crowd added, “we are prepared for this but it’s a kick in the gut.”

Travelers Insurance has about seven thousand employees in the Hartford area, most are based downtown while Aetna has around five thousand workers.

David Griggs, the CEO and President of the MetroHartford Alliance knows that there are new challenges for Downtown businesses but looked to the positives.

“We have a very high vaccination rate,” said Griggs, “Hartford as compared to some other places in the U.S., I think we are in a much better spot to weather a second round.” Griggs added, “this is about endurance.”

