Kent, WA

Kent Police investigate suspicious death of woman on West Hill

By Steve Hunter, News
kentreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKent Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found inside her residence at the Mar A Villa Mobile Home Park, 23810 30th Ave. S., on the West Hill. Officers were dispatched at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 for a death investigation, according to police. A family member called from the home. Concerns were raised when relatives were unable to reach the woman during the morning hours, a circumstance described by family members as highly unusual for the woman.

