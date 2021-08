Saving can be a difficult habit to create and maintain. And it doesn't really depend on how much money you make, but on the discipline you have to reach your goal. There are many ant saving methods (the one that is not felt), such as the 52-week challenge, the 10-peso challenge or the one-month strategy to increase your capital, but if you want this habit to be part of your life , you have to learn the 50/30/20 rule .