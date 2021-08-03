Cancel
10 eye-popping updates on Penn State's weight room Big Board

By Mark Brennan
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe recently learned of some interesting updates on the Big Board in the Penn State weight room in Lasch Building, and want to pass them along before preseason camp kicks off later this week. They involve some impressive showings by both well-known and under-the-radar players in tests of speed, jumping and strength.

