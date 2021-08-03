Cancel
G Norman Powell Stays Put In Portland

SportsGrid
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Trail Blazers and Norman Powell have agreed to a five-year $90 million deal to remain in Portland. The Trail Blazers acquired Powell via a trade with the Raptors right before the deadline. Although Portland pushed its chips into the middle hoping for a deep playoff run, it wasn’t meant to be as the Trail Blazers were bounced out of the first round for the fourth time in the last five years.

