Samoa installs new prime minister while citizens question why it took so long

Ever since the July 7 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse, his former ad interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, had been the de facto leader of the country. It was Joseph who first confirmed that Moïse was dead, stepping into an ad hoc leadership position at a time when it was unclear who was in charge. Two days before his murder, however, Moïse had nominated Ariel Henry as his seventh prime minister. Henry had not yet been sworn in when Moïse was killed, but in an announcement on July 20, was introduced as the country's new prime minister after Joseph confirmed he would step down.