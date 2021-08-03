Samoa installs new prime minister while citizens question why it took so long
Samoa finally has new leadership after a constitutional crisis left the Pacific island nation without a government since May. An appeals court ended the political stalemate a little over a week ago when it ruled Fiame Naomi Mata’afa was the new prime minister. The move paved the way for not just Samoa’s first political turnover in over four decades, but also for Samoa to have its first female leader. But as Ashley Westerman reports, while the immediate crisis may be over, many are now wondering how to avoid a similar situation in the future.www.pri.org
Comments / 0