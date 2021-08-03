Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Blake Shelton Joined by Gwen Stefani in Surprise Performance at Cheyenne Frontier Days

By Jennifer Shea
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country star Blake Shelton took the stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days this weekend for a sold-out concert. And he brought a surprise guest with him to boot. For the event’s 125th anniversary, Shelton played a comprehensive set list of new hits and old favorites, Laramie Live reports. Among the songs he performed: “Austin,” “I’ll Name the Dogs,” “Honey Bee,” “Doin’ What She Likes,” “Boys ’Round Here,” “God’s Country” and “Home.”

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

149K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Wyoming State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Kenny Loggins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheyenne Frontier Days#Las Vegas#Surprise Performance#Rock Cheyenne Frontier#Friends And Heroes Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musictalentrecap.com

Carson Daly Spills Details About Blake Shelton’s Tearful Wedding Song for Gwen Stefani

None of us #Shefani fans were invited to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding this weekend, but Carson Daly was. We’re all living vicariously through him now. The Voice host did spill some major details about the big day that is now not-so-secretive. The Today Show literally gave Carson his own segment to talk about everything that happened at the couple’s wedding.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

Is Miranda Lambert demanding Blake Shelton hand over the dog they adopted together while they were married? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meddling’ Miranda Lambert Starting ‘Pooch War’ With Blake Shelton?. The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is...
MusicHollywood Life

Blake Shelton Breaks Silence Over Why Certain Pals Like Adam Levine Weren’t Invited To His Wedding

Country crooner Blake Shelton has revealed why some pals, including Adam Levine, weren’t invited to his recent nuptials with Gwen Stefani. Blake Shelton, 45, has opened up about why some of his A-list pals seemingly weren’t invited to he and wife Gwen Stefani’s wedding. In a new interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway, he spoke about the couple’s romantic nuptials at their Oklahoma ranch on July 3. Though 40 family members and friends were in attendance, there was one person fans were surprised to see didn’t get an invite: Adam Levine.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Stuns in Sheer Silver Dress, Asks Blake Shelton to Get in the Photo Next Time

It turns out that country music star Blake Shelton is not a big fan of the camera. But that doesn’t stop his wife, Gwen Stefani, from posting photos of herself. Life is pretty dang good right now for both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The two music stars officially tied the knot back on July 3. The happy couple kept their wedding small, however. That news did come as a little bit of a surprise to some fans, given the high-profile status of both Shelton and Stefani. There were roughly 40 family members and friends who made the trip out to Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma for the ceremony. That number even includes Stefani’s three sons who she shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale. Her sons are Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Blake Shelton Pressing Gwen Stefani To Leave Career in Hollywood?

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani already having misunderstandings following their marriage?. A tabloid recently claimed that Shelton and Stefani are already arguing over their desired future together. In a report posted by Life & Style, it revealed that Shelton asked Stefani to give up her life in Hollywood to...
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Gwen Stefani Drops Another Wedding Shot: 'Happy Two-Week Anniversary'

It's been a little more than two weeks since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot, but the former is still reminiscing. On Sunday (July 18), the No Doubt frontman took to Instagram to commemorate the two-week milestone, sharing a previously unreleased black-and-white photo of her and Shelton walking into his stone chapel. "Happy 2 week anniversary," she captioned the hot shot, alongside a heart emoji.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Records Wedding Vows Song ‘Reach the Star’ That He Wrote for Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani managed to keep their wedding ceremony a secret from most of the world. However, the artist just recorded the song he wrote as wedding vows to his bride and we hope he shares. Very few, including many of Shelton’s friends did not know about the wedding until photos were made public. However, we hope he at least releases to the public the song he wrote her, entitled “Reach the Star.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy