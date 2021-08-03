Cancel
Middle East

Daraa Province in Syria witnesses uptick in violence

By Omar Duwaji
Public Radio International PRI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolence has broken out between rebels and regime forces in Syria's Daraa province. The province — known as the birthplace of Syria's uprising — has been relatively stable since a 2018 Russian brokered agreement that reduced violence in the region. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Abdullah Al-Jabassini, an academic and researcher with the Middle East Institute, to understand the underlying causes behind the latest uptick in violence.

#Daraa#Russian#World#The Middle East Institute
