Daraa Province in Syria witnesses uptick in violence

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for a car bomb set off on Tuesday evening in an upscale neighborhood of Kabul, an area that's home to government buildings and foreign embassies. The blast, which was followed by a gun battle that left four militants dead, killed at least eight people and wounded 20, according to authorities. Interior Ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai said the apparent target of the attack was acting Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, but he was not hurt. The attack comes during a sharp escalation of violence in Afghanistan and territorial gains by the Taliban in an offensive that is putting pressure on provincial capitals in the south and west of the country as the US troop withdrawal date, set for Sep. 11, nears.