Former residents of this Washington neighborhood look to preserve its history
In 1991, Daniel Gomez, a young man from El Salvador, was shot by police in Washington, DC’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Youth took to the streets to protest the shooting and what the community claimed as being years of neglect, oppression and racism facing the city’s Latino, Black and immigrant communities. The World's Daisy Contreras explores what former residents are doing to keep the legacy of that event alive.www.pri.org
Comments / 0