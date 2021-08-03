Cancel
Chemung County, NY

Pet of the Week: Otis, Chemung County SPCA

By George Stockburger
WETM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WETM) – This week’s Pet of the Week is the very cute wiggle-butt Otis, a 2-year-old neutered male mastiff/terrier mix. He’s just a really fun-loving, happy-go-lucky kind of guy with a really optimistic outlook on life. He is looking for someone to play with him, laugh with him, and just spend time with him. Otis is a real people-pleaser. He may be choosy with other dogs, and would do best not living with cats. He does like to chew so your patience and understanding in helping him with this habit will be appreciated. Because of his exuberance and energy, we recommend kids in the household be 14+ so they don’t get knocked down by him in his excitement.

www.mytwintiers.com

