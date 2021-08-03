Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found dead in Kyiv park

By Daniel Ofman
Public Radio International PRI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, after going out for his morning run, Belarusian activist, Vitaly Shishov went missing. On Tuesday, Shishov was found dead in a park near his home in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukrainian police said that they have launched a criminal investigation for suspected murder. Shishov was the director of the Belarusian House in Ukraine, a group that helps Belarusians fleeing from political persecution. Host Marco Werman speaks with Tadeush Khomich, a Kyiv-based doctor who knew Shishkov.

www.pri.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyiv#Belarusians#Ukraine#Murder#Ukrainian#The Belarusian House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Investigation
Related
US News and World Report

Head of Belarusian Exile Group Reported Missing in Kyiv, Police Say

KYIV (Reuters) - The head of a Kyiv-based non-profit organisation that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution has been reported missing after not returning from his morning run, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian police force said on Monday. Vitaly Shishov, the head of Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU), was reported missing by...
Public Safetysacramentosun.com

Missing Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine park

Police in Ukraine have opened a murder probe after a dissident was found hanging in a park. Supporters accuse the regime of Alexander Lukashenko of killing the activist. Police said they are pursuing two main leads. A missing Belarusian dissident was on Tuesday found hanged in a park in Ukraine,...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

UK ‘on your side’, Johnson tells Belarus opposition leader

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Tuesday with the Belarusian opposition leader at his office in London, saying the U.K. is “on her side” and committed to supporting human rights in her country. Johnson told Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya that Britain is “very much in support of what you are doing” during...
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

Belarus sends reporter to prison over deleted chat messages

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A court in Belarus convicted a journalist of insulting the president in messages in a deleted chat group and sentenced him to 1 1/2 years in prison, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said Monday. The verdict in the case against Siarhei Hardziyevich, 50, comes as...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Last protest leader in Belarus dances in court as trial starts

Maria Kolesnikova, the last remaining protest leader still in Belarus, danced and smiled as she went on trial on Wednesday accused of violating national security when she challenged President Alexander Lukashenko's rule last year. Kolesnikova has been in custody since September, after resisting a forced deportation by the KGB security service by ripping up her passport. In power since 1994, Lukashenko has been cracking down on opponents since unprecedented protests erupted after last year's elections, deemed unfair by the West. The start of the high-profile trial comes as critics accuse the Belarusian regime of killing an activist in neighbouring Ukraine and trying to forcibly bring an Olympic athlete home from Tokyo.
Protestsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Poland Detains Rights Activist From Siberia On Russian Red Notice

Polish authorities have detained Russian human rights activist Yevgeny Khasoyev, acting upon a red-notice request from Moscow via Interpol. Khasoyev, who is from the Siberian region of Buryatia, told RFE/RL that he was detained on July 21 and will be held for 48 hours until a Polish court decides on his possible extradition to Russia.
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Taliban attacks western Afghan city of Herat

For the first time since the 1990s, Taliban militants in recent days attacked the western city of Herat, one of Afghanistan's largest cities. Fighting in the vicinity of Herat's airport has grounded flights for several days. The Afghan government has sent in military reinforcements to defend the city. The World's Shirin Jaafari has just come back from Herat, and she explains to host Marco Werman what's happening there.
Middle EastPublic Radio International PRI

Daraa Province in Syria witnesses uptick in violence

Violence has broken out between rebels and regime forces in Syria's Daraa province. The province — known as the birthplace of Syria's uprising — has been relatively stable since a 2018 Russian brokered agreement that reduced violence in the region. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Abdullah Al-Jabassini, an academic and researcher with the Middle East Institute, to understand the underlying causes behind the latest uptick in violence.
Public SafetyPublic Radio International PRI

Mexico sues US-based gunmakers over arms trafficking and gun violence

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. The Mexican government has sued several prominent US-based gun manufacturers, alleging that negligent practices on controls are contributing to the illegal flow of weapons across the border, into the hands of cartels in Mexico. The lawsuit, filed in US federal court in Boston where several of the gun companies are located, targets the gunmakers and distributors — not the US government — arguing that companies know their alleged lax practices contribute to the trafficking of guns to Mexico and fuel violence there. The impact this case could have is unclear. A 2005 US law shields gun manufacturers from most civil liability claims.
WorldWashington Post

Outcry in Pakistan over beheading of former ambassador’s daughter

The name Noor Mukadam has ricocheted through Pakistani news and social media since the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat was found beheaded at home in an upscale part of Islamabad, renewing attention on the country’s paltry record of addressing violence against women. Police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel's top staffer facing calls to resign

A staffer who sits on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is facing calls to resign. The committee announced late last month that it was hiring former CIA Inspector General David Buckley to serve as the panel’s staff director. Shortly after the announcement,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?

Comments / 0

Community Policy