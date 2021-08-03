Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov found dead in Kyiv park
On Monday, after going out for his morning run, Belarusian activist, Vitaly Shishov went missing. On Tuesday, Shishov was found dead in a park near his home in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukrainian police said that they have launched a criminal investigation for suspected murder. Shishov was the director of the Belarusian House in Ukraine, a group that helps Belarusians fleeing from political persecution. Host Marco Werman speaks with Tadeush Khomich, a Kyiv-based doctor who knew Shishkov.www.pri.org
Comments / 0