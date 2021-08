In the world of Gossip Girl, being recognized is everything. After nearly a decade away, the all-seeing Gossip Girl has logged back in to dish the dirt on a scandalous new group of Upper East Siders. Unfortunately, fans won’t see any familiar faces from the original series, but if you’re a big TV and movie watcher, then you might recognize some of the new stars from their past projects. If you found yourself asking “Where do I know them from?” while watching the new show, the answer may lie in these TV shows and movies starring the Gossip Girl reboot cast.