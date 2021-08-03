How the West African ‘talking drum’ mimics speech patterns of the Yoruba language

Nature is all about relationships: the interconnected links between the animate and inanimate, and how they harmonize beautifully into an emergent whole that might not be immediately apparent to us humans, as the complexities of the world sometimes escape the grasp of our relatively short-sighted understanding. Perhaps that's why the urgency of the climate crisis and other environmental issues doesn't truly hit home for some; because that important data is presented in a dry, factual way that doesn't stir the deeper parts of our collective soul, in a way that would move us to realize what is being lost.