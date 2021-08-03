Cancel
How the West African ‘talking drum’ mimics speech patterns of the Yoruba language

By Carol Hills
Public Radio International PRI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hourglass-shaped dùndún, known by some as the “talking drum,” has been a part of West African music for hundreds of years. Among the Yorùbá people, dùndún drumming is an oral tradition. A study by a musicologist has found that the dùndún replicates tones and patterns of the Yorùbá language and that in certain instances, the instrument is used as a form of language. Marco Werman speaks with Cecilia Durojaye, a musicologist who made these connections. She studies the music of unknown and underrepresented cultures.

