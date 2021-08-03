Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

From the Notepad: Dwayne Haskins' First Audition for Franchise QB

By Noah Strackbein
Posted by 
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlRWh_0bGnXqS000

PITTSBURGH -- Thursday night, it's about Dwayne Haskins, not Mason Rudolph. It doesn't matter who's starting or who has the contract next season - Thursday night is about Dwayne Haskins.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Rudolph will start for the Steelers during the Hall of Fame Game. It was pretty obvious before he said it that that was going to be the case.

Tomlin seemed more concerned about the later portions of the ballgame than the first snap, though.

He also mentioned Haskins would finish the first half and Josh Dobbs would finish the second. And that the Steelers would use Tuesday's practice to prepare for that situation

"I always loved the two-minute drill since I was a little kid," Haskins said. "The pressure's on you to make a play, so whenever I get in there, I want to make sure that I start the drive off with a completion and then start getting balls down the field."

His comfortability was evident. Haskins went 6/7 in the drill, finding Anthony Johnson for a 25-yard touchdown.

The Steelers won't see the field again until Thursday. Haskins has done all he can to turn the quarterback room into a position battle.

Heading into Thursday, is it one?

"I'm trying to make it one," Haskins said.

It's more than this season, though. The Hall of Fame Game is the first opportunity the Steelers have to see how well Haskins handles himself in the live game situation.

His record in Washington doesn't do any justice. While Rudolph is 5-4 heading into Thursday night, Haskins is 3-10 with 12 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

Haskins said he's had conversations with coaches about the potential future of this team. What those conversations were is left between him, Tomlin and whoever was present in the room.

What the fly on the wall probably heard was that there's no set-in-stone plan moving forward. Rudolph is an option - now, so is Haskins.

"I felt like that since the first day I got here," Haskins said on auditioning to be the next franchise quarterback. "... I feel like I've just got to show up and go out there and prove that I can play."

Canton, Ohio won't tell the Steelers - or us - everything we need to know about Haskins or Rudolph. Or Josh Dobbs, for that matter.

What it will do is open the door a little wider - or close it. Because the Hall of Fame Game isn't about seeing what Rudolph can do in year four, it's about seeing what Haskins can do in year one.

"This is my third year going in," Haskins said on nerves for Thursday night. "I've played a little bit. Growing up, I used to play in a lot of USA Camps and as a kid I used to play in Canton a lot, so I'm kind of familiar with the environment. And being from Ohio, it'll be a lot of fun for me to be back home. I'm just excited."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments / 0

AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
263
Followers
358
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notepad#American Football#The Hall Of Fame Game#Usa Camps#Allsteelers Si Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

TJ Watt Engaged to Sister-in-Law Kealia Ohai's Former Teammate Dani Rhodes

TJ Watt is going to be a married man. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker went to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. Her former teammate is Watt's sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, who is married to JJ Watt.
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

There is still one Steelers player missing from Hall of Fame

With a flurry of Steelers set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the end of this summer, there is still one name missing from joining Canton. The Steelers are set to have a huge celebration in August when Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Donnie Shell are all given their gold jackets and join the Hall of Fame. Each of these players is well-deserving of this honor, and the argument can easily be made that both Nunn and Shell had to wait far too long to receive this honor. While the hype and focus should be on this group, there seems to be one Steelers name still missing from this group.
NFLPopculture

Former Steelers Linebacker Surprisingly Retires From NFL After Six Seasons

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo is calling it an NFL career after six seasons. Over the weekend, Chickillo announced his retirement after being drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 2015. He was a member of the Denver Broncos last year. "To all my family, friends, and...
NFLCBS Sports

Dak Prescott, Ben Roethlisberger out for Hall of Fame game, plus Philip Rivers hints at possible comeback

Howdy-do everyone! It's Wednesday, which can only mean one thing, you're getting your weekly dose of me, Cody Benjamin. Just kidding guys, it's actually me, John Breech. Although Cody is usually in charge of the Wednesday newsletter, my understanding is that he partied too hard celebrating Tom Brady's birthday last night so he he couldn't be here today... or he's on vacation. It's one of the two, I can't remember.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can Dwayne Haskins surpass Mason Rudolph on Steelers depth chart?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an interesting situation at quarterback. Is it possible for Dwayne Haskins to leapfrog Mason Rudolph on the depth chart?. Most fans were excited when the Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins after his release from the Washington Football Team. Rarely do you see a former first-round pick get the boot after just two seasons with the team that drafted him. To see this happen to a quarterback is even rarer.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

From the Notepad: Sleepers Who Are Making a Case for Steelers Roster

PITTSBURGH -- It's Week 2 of training camp and the underdogs impressing in Pittsburgh Steelers uniforms have gone from early impressers to real sleepers. As the team prepares for the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5, they'll begin looking at who they want to give an extra shot to. Head coach Mike Tomlin isn't using the extra preseason game to find out what Ben Roethlisberger can do, but rather what the bottom of the roster does in-game situations.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Forecasting Steelers Starting Lineup for Hall of Fame Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take the field for their first preseason game tonight, and you're probably wondering, who's going to start?. Well, here's our prediction. From what Mike Tomlin and the players have said/done since training camp startered, this should be the Steelers starting lineup on both sides of the ball.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

AllSteelers Talk: Steelers Have a (Backup) QB Competition

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a true-blooded backup quarterback competition for the first time in Mason Rudolph's career. Can competition make Rudolph better? With Dwayne Haskins gaining more and more attention at Steelers training camp, the two backups are swapping reps with the second team. This is the first time Rudolph...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers' Dwayne Haskins: Busy at practice

Haskins took a lot of snaps during Friday's practice, with coach Mike Tomlin explaining that he wanted to allot more work to players that will have significant roles in the Hall of Fame Game against Dallas on Aug. 5, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. It seems a little early to...
NFLSteelers Depot

Kevin Colbert Believes Dwayne Haskins ‘Came Out Too Early’, Has To Show He Can ‘Recover From His Circumstances’ In WAS

Would the Pittsburgh Steelers have given a shot to Dwayne Haskins had he cost much more than the minimum? Perhaps not. Probably not, even. But he’s here now, and he’s getting his chance, and seemingly making the most of it. Yesterday, general manager Kevin Colbert hopped on SiriusXM Radio with Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller, and talked a bit about why they felt like there might be something behind the former Washington quarterback.
NFLYardbarker

From the Notepad: Steelers Put Pads On and Get Chippy

The pads are on. That's right, Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is officially - real. Day 1 of pads was just as exciting as you'd think. Fans were in the stands, backs on backers were going on, and yes, there were even some fights. Overall, Steelers camp felt like it finally...
NFLchatsports.com

QB Dwayne Haskins Given More Reps In Friday’s Practice

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was the beneficiary of Day Two of Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp. With Ben Roethlisberger largely having an off day, Haskins saw an increased number of reps, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. After practice, Mike Tomlin spoke with reporters about the way reps were distributed today. “Just...
NFLKansas City Star

Paul Zeise: Dwayne Haskins is giving Steelers a reason to be optimistic

The 2021 NFL season hasn’t even begun and there is already a discussion about the Steelers’ 2022 season. That’s mostly because there are many worried about the Steelers’ quarterback position after Ben Roethlisberger retires, and Roethlisberger is expected to step away after this season. There has been a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy