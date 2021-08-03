The Lakers have signed Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington in free agency
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. 12 years after he helped the Lakers raise a banner before leaving in free agency, Trevor Ariza is coming home to Los Angeles to try and help the team raise another one. He will be joined by fellow veteran shooter Wayne Ellington, who previously played for the team during the 2014-15 season.www.silverscreenandroll.com
