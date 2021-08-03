Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Hawks not interested in a sign-and-trade involving John Collins

By Jake Gordon
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an earlier report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, John Collins has a massive offer on the table from the Hawks. Yet, even with money drying up in free agency, Collins is holding out and trying to drive his own market. As I pointed out earlier, it looks like the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are the only teams that could offer Collins anything close to what he has on the table from the Hawks. Unless a trade is made, it appears his market is set. Even though it seems that The Baptist is playing hardball in free agency, which I don’t blame him for, the Hawks have no plans to move on from Collins via a trade or Restricted Free Agency.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Athletic#The San Antonio Spurs#Restricted Free Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Report: “Optimism” Hawks, John Collins reach a deal at start of free agency

In the midst of the Atlanta Hawks selection of Jalen Johnson, a forward out of Duke, with the No. 20 overall pick on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bit of news on the broadcast as well. Wojnarowksi said following the selection of Johnson that there’s “optimism” the Hawks and Collins reach a deal when free agency starts next week.
NBACBS Sports

Celtics trading Tristan Thompson to Kings in three-team deal that also involves Hawks, per report

After a slow draft night in which they only had one second-round pick, the Boston Celtics have jumped into the mix with a trade on Friday. In a three-team deal, the Celtics will send Tristan Thompson to the Sacramento Kings, the Kings will send Delon Wright to the Atlanta Hawks, and the Hawks will send Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick to the Celtics, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Hawks’ massive offer to John Collins, revealed

The Atlanta Hawks have a five-year, $125 million offer out to restricted agent John Collins, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick. However, it appears Collins is still hoping to get more. The young big man sees himself as a max-level player, so he seems to be holding out for a chance to get an even bigger offer. Whether that actually comes, though, seems doubtful.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: The Gorgui Dieng signing has playoff ramifications

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks‘ need for a backup big became more apparent as news came out over the offseason. John Collins is not a lock to return and Onyeka Okongwu could be out as late as January. Then the Hawks traded Bruno Fernando and Kris Dunn in a move they had to make.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Celtics dump Tristan Thompson to clear room for Josh Richardson trade

The Boston Celtics are moving Tristan Thompson in a three-team trade to clear room for Josh Richardson. The 2021 NBA Draft may be in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean trade season has stopped. Following Thursday’s draft night, which saw Russell Westbrook traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s...
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks extend qualifying offer to John Collins

The second move of the Hawks’ offseason has been made. The first was to lock up Nate McMillan as head coach, as the team removed the interim tag from this title the day after the season. The second was, as expected, to extend a qualifying offer to John Collins, which will make the forward a restricted free agent, a person familiar with the situation confirmed. The offer was extended Thursday.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

John Collins Reportedly Makes Decision On His Next NBA Team

After four solid seasons with the Atlanta Hawks on a rookie contract, forward John Collins became a restricted free agent. And today, Collins made a decision on which team he’ll be playing for in the upcoming season. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Collins has agreed to a five-year,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy