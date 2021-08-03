Cancel
NFL

Footage from Miami Dolphins training camp shows new & improved Tua Tagovailoa

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Tua Tagovailoa is only heading into his second season in the NFL, but critics make it seem like he’s been a below-average quarterback for a decade.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft for the Miami Dolphins had a rough rookie season plagued with injury recovery, heavy COVID protocols and a lackluster receiving corps.

Leading up to training camp, Tagovailoa remained quiet, with the exception of an occasional video or picture showing him working out.

Today, the Dolphins were in full pads for the first time, and in a video shared to Twitter by Brendan Tobin of 790 The Ticket, Tagovailoa can be seen taking charge as a leader and making plays as a quality quarterback.

Bonus: A Tua-to-Waddle touchdown pass is included.

