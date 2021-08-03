Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers sign TE Daniel Crawford after WR Bailey Gaither’s retirement

By Evan "Tex" Western
Acme Packing Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in a matter of a few days, a member of the Green Bay Packers organization retired from football. And no, neither one of the players is named Aaron Rodgers. On Tuesday, the Packers placed wide receiver Bailey Gaither on the reserve/retired list, signifying his decision to end his football career. Gaither was one of the Packers’ undrafted free agent signings after the 2021 NFL Draft, having inked a deal with Green Bay after a collegiate career at San Jose State University.

www.acmepackingcompany.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#San Jose State University#American Football#Te Daniel Crawford#Wr#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Draft#Indiana University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFL247Sports

Davante Adams contract: Packers star WR reportedly open to extension with Green Bay after Aaron Rodgers news

With training camp set to get underway this week, Aaron Rodgers is reportedly close to an agreement to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season. And the news could have a major impact on another star player on the Packers’ roster. Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams is now willing to listen to any contract discussions the team would like to have and is open to making a deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes just a few days after reports that the Packers and Adams had broken off long-term extension talks.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Singles Out 1 Announcer For His Performance

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he isn’t thrilled with how his situation with the Green Bay Packers was handled by the sports media. However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback appears to be a fan of at least one prominent sports broadcaster. Late Tuesday night, Rodgers – who has...
NFLPosted by
97ZOK

Aaron Rodgers’ Teammate Shares ‘Real Reason’ He’s Back with the Packers

This has been the most ridiculous off-season for Green Bay Packer fans. Rodgers' teammate since 2013, David Bakhtiati, spills some interesting details. I was one of the millions of Green Bay Packer fans who sighed in a bit of relief when photos emerged of Packer's quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, arriving in Green Bay for the beginning of training camp.
NFLNBC Sports

Joe Looney retires, days after signing with Giants

On Saturday the Giants signed veteran center Joe Looney, and he appeared to be fitting in right away, getting plenty of work on the second-team offensive line. But now Looney is done. Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that Looney is retiring. Looney, who will turn 31 this month, had spent...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Star Reportedly “Carted Off” Field After Injury

All across the National Football League training camps are in full swing with just under five weeks until the start of the 2021 season. The return of training camps is a welcomed sight for football fans who know the regular season is fast-approaching. Unfortunately for the players, injuries are common during this time.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Gardner Minshew Is 'Burning the Boats' and Refusing To Settle As Jaguars' No. 2

Gardner Minshew II was locked and loaded, quip at the ready. He knew this was coming. It’s been coming since the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. For that matter, it’s been coming since the New York Jets defeated the Los Angeles Rams in week 15 and officially handed over the first pick to the Jaguars.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Video Of Nick Saban At Alabama Practice Is Going Viral

It’s only August, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban is already in mid-season form. Earlier this week, a video of Saban went viral on social media. He was visibly fired up for Friday’s fall practice session, as he was seen showing his offensive players proper fundamentals. Saban wasn’t chewing his...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: 5 Players Whose Stock is on the Rise

The Green Bay Packers have eight training camp practices under their belts heading into Family Night on Saturday. While it’s still fairly early on in the training camp and preseason schedule, there are players who are off to a fast start and trending up, but as always, there are also those whose stock is down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy