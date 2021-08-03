Packers sign TE Daniel Crawford after WR Bailey Gaither’s retirement
For the second time in a matter of a few days, a member of the Green Bay Packers organization retired from football. And no, neither one of the players is named Aaron Rodgers. On Tuesday, the Packers placed wide receiver Bailey Gaither on the reserve/retired list, signifying his decision to end his football career. Gaither was one of the Packers’ undrafted free agent signings after the 2021 NFL Draft, having inked a deal with Green Bay after a collegiate career at San Jose State University.www.acmepackingcompany.com
