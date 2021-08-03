Looks like the Lakers have successfully assembled the 2007 NBA All Star

Ben Maller: “LeBron James is running the front office for the Lakers. Does anyone think that LeBron doesn’t have final say on who the Lakers add to their team?? OF COURSE NOT. LeBron took stupid pills in putting the roster together unless he can go over to Warner Brothers and get the hot tub time machine, because otherwise this is a recipe for disaster. This is more good news for Lakers haters. We still can’t believe that the Wizards were able to hornswoggle the Lakers to take Russell Westbrook. What a sucker move by the Lakers to take Russell Westbrook and now they’ve compounded that mistake by adding several more head-scratching transactions. All the Lakers haters are pointing and laughing like Nelson from the ‘Simpson's' going ‘HA-HA!’ Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, it’s the Lakers past coming back to haunt you. It would be great if it was an Old Timer’s Game. My theory on this is LeBron just wanted to surround himself with old dudes his age. He has assembled the basketball version of the 'over-the-hill' gang. Instead of having Nike or Gatorade sponsor the team, the Lakers in the 2021-22 season will be fueled by Metamucil, Ensure, and Depends… This is way too top-heavy on the side of long in the tooth. The purple and gold have been miserable failures this offseason. Anybody knowledgeable about basketball knows this is a hot mess.” (Full Video Above)